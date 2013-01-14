版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 03:18 BJT

Dell in talks to go private - Bloomberg TV

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Technology company Dell is in talks with private equity firms to go private, according to Bloomberg TV.

Shares of Dell were up 10 percent after trading was briefly halted on Nasdaq due to a circuit breaker.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐