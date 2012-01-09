UPDATE 1-Dell to use cash flows to make acquisitions: CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Looking for acquisitions to boost growth - Michael Dell
* Does not see smartphones, tablets impacting PC demand
BANGALORE Jan 9 Dell Inc, the world's number three personal computer maker, will use its "strong cash flows" to make acquisitions to boost growth, Chief Executive Michael Dell said on Monday.
Dell could acquire small and medium size companies that would give it access to new technologies, he said at a business event in southern Indian city of Bangalore.
Dell, which has long-depended on government, corporate and consumer technology spending worldwide, has been diversifying from hardware into higher-margin services, but at a slower pace than some rivals.
"You will see us be a serial acquirer using our strong cash flows to enhance our growth and add to our development capability," Dell said.
He said that the smartphones and tablets were unlikely to dent demand for personal computers.
"If you look at the tablet, it's a very interesting and exciting device. It's basically an additional device," Dell said.
"In other words, if I get a tablet I don't get rid of my smartphone. If I get a smartphone, I don't get rid of the PC either."
In November, Dell reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and the computer maker warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an industry-wide shortage of hard drives.
The company lost market share during the third quarter to Asian rival Lenovo Group which vaulted past it to claim the No. 2 ranking in PCs behind market leader Hewlett-Packard.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic