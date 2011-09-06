Dell to partner Baidu to develop tablets, mobile

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 Dell Inc said on Tuesday it will partner China's top search engine Baidu Inc to develop tablet computers and mobile handsets.

"We have a partnership with Baidu and you know we have the Streak 5 tablet, so the partnership will be in that space," said a Dell spokeswoman, adding that both firms were also cooperating on the mobile handset front.

Baidu declined to comment.

Baidu launched a mobile software platform last Friday that would be a prelude to an operating system. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)