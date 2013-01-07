版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 05:02 BJT

Dell's David Johnson takes senior post at Blackstone Group

BOSTON Jan 7 Computer maker Dell Inc said that Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategy David Johnson has left the company to take a senior position with Blackstone Group LP.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐