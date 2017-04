NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - Dell Inc. has priced a US$1.5 billion first lien high yield bond at par to yield 5.625%, a source close to the deal said on Monday.

The bond, rated Ba2/BB+, priced in the middle of the 5.5%-5.75% price talk announced on Friday via left lead Credit Suisse, and joint bookrunners Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC and UBS.