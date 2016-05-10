LPC: Dell readies US$16bn in investment grade notes

NEW YORK May 10 Computer maker Dell is expected to come to market this week with at least US$16bn of investment grade notes to back its US$67bn acquisition of data storage products manufacturer EMC to a market hungry for high-quality paper, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The size of the secured notes offering could be upsized beyond the US$16bn given the strong appetite in the investment grade bond market that last week recorded US$2.1bn in inflows to bond funds, their ninth week netting new cash, for borrowers rated BBB- or higher.

If interest in the issuance is in line with expectations, the US$8bn institutional term loan B portion of the up to US$49.5bn financing backing the buyout could be downsized, one of the sources said. Market response to US$10bn of pro rata loans that were initially offered in November to bank debt lenders will further shape the institutional portion, the sources said.

As reported, banks were talking to investors earlier this week about potentially bringing to market a more conservative notes offering of around US$12bn-US$13bn. However, responses were such that Dell is expected to market the original commitment of US$16bn, one of the sources said.

If the notes offering launches this week as anticipated, the company will likely finalize the size and pricing on the deal by next week, the source said.

Dell is concurrently talking to bank debt lenders about potentially increasing the size of the US$7bn Term Loan A debt that will be used to finance the acquisition, the banker said, but cautioned that with a group of around 30 banks currently in the loan, there is no guarantee that this will happen. Term Loan A debt is generally distributed to banks, as opposed to institutional investors. This portion of the debt structure began being marketed in November.

"There are still a lot of different options for the company," the banker said. "It's too early to say what the structure will look like, and market conditions will determine a lot of it."

This week is expected to be one of the busiest of the year for high-grade bond issuance. With more than US$25bn priced on Monday - the second busiest day of the year - and Kraft Heinz leading a six-deal day on Tuesday.

Pricing on the Term Loan A debt was guided at 200bp over Libor for the three-year debt and 225bp over Libor for the five-year debt in February with an undrawn fee of 37.5bp, Thomson Reuters LPC reported, when more bank debt lenders were offered to participate in the financing.

EMC has previously outlined commitments for up to US$49.5bn of debt to finance the deal. This includes a US$8bn Term Loan B facility, a US$3.5bn Term Loan A-1, a US$3.5bn Term Loan A-2, a US$2.5bn cash flow facility and a US$3bn revolving credit facility on the loan side. The notes side includes plans for US$16bn of secured notes and US$9bn of unsecured notes.

In addition, there are commitments for US$4bn of bridge financing.

Dell is expected to finalize the Term Loan A and revolver portion of the debt, as well as the secured notes, before going out to the debt market with the Term Loan B and high-yield notes offering, a source said.

Dell announced an agreement to buy EMC on October 12, 2015. Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada agreed to provide the commitments. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)