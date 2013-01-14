版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 03:09 BJT

BRIEF-Dell shares halted by NASDAQ after price move circuit breaker triggered

NEW YORK Jan 14 Dell Inc : * Shares halted by NASDAQ after 10 percent price move circuit breaker triggered
