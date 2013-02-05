版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Dell up 1 pct in premarket

NEW YORK Feb 5 Dell Inc : * Shares up 1 percent in premarket, to be bought for $24.4 billion
