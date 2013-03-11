版本:
BRIEF-Dell shares up after entering confidentiality agreement with Icahn Enterprises

NEW YORK, March 11 Dell Inc : * Shares up 1 percent in premarket trade after entering confidentiality

agreement with Icahn Enterprises

