BRIEF-Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell Inc shares in buyout deal - Dell filing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Dell: * Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell Inc

shares in buyout deal - Dell filing * Blackstone working with Morgan Stanley as its lead debt financing source-

Dell filing * Blackstone says 'would also expect to encourage' but 'not require' michael

Dell to participate in transaction by rolling over equity - Dell filing * Icahn enterprises offers $1 billion cash equity capital, existing $1 billion

stock position and another $3 billion from affiliates of ichan enterprises

for the deal - Dell filing * Icahn enterprises proposes large Dell shareholders southeastern asset

management, t.rowe price would roll over their shares into new company - Dell

filing
