BRIEF-Michael Dell, Silver lake call for fair Dell vote

July 24 Michael Dell and Silver Lake in a statement on Dell Inc : * Offer should not be thwarted by unfair standard that counts shares not voting * Dell vote of the majority of the unaffiliated shares voting on the transaction should be respected * Change in Dell record date is essential, would give shareholders time to process new proposal
