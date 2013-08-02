Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-WSJ

Aug 2 Dell Inc's special committee and the buyout group led by the company's founder and chief executive, Michael Dell, are close to a deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Dell shareholders are scheduled to convene for a third time on Friday to vote on Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout proposal, helping decide the fate of the No. 3 PC maker after months of dueling with Carl Icahn and other unhappy investors.