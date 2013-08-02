Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-source

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
Aug 2 Dell Inc's special committee and the buyout group led by company founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell are nearing a deal that would include an offer price of $13.75 per share and a special dividend of 13 cents, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal includes changing the company's buyout voting standard to exclude from the tally shares that do not cast votes, the source said.
Silver Lake declined to comment and a Dell representative could not immediately be reached.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.