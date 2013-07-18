Dell buyout secures crucial backers on eve of vote -source

NEW YORK, July 18 Several large shareholders
including Vanguard Group Inc and BlackRock Inc voted in
favor of Michael Dell and Silver Lake's deal to take Dell Inc
private, but the proposal is still short of shareholder
votes, a person familiar with the matter said.
Other big investors previously seen as swing votes, such as
State Street Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp
and Invesco also voted their shares in favor of the deal on
Wednesday night, the eve of the shareholder meeting, the person
said.
The deal still needed another 150 million shares to pass as
of Thursday morning, but votes were still coming in and the
tally could change before voting ends, the person said.