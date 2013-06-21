Michael Dell urges shareholders to support his buyout bid

June 21 Dell Inc's billionaire founder
Michael Dell said he would oppose any leveraged recapitalization
of the company and called on stakeholders to vote in favor of
his buyout offer, ahead of a shareholder meeting next month.
Dell argued his case in a presentation filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, saying that
keeping any part of the company public while it transformed
itself would hurt Dell's stock price.
That in turn would threaten customer perception and make it
more difficult to keep employees, he said.
If his buyout proposal fails to sway shareholders, he
reiterated that he will remain with the company but said he
"will also oppose the kind of imprudent leveraged
recapitalization that has been suggested by certain other
parties."
Activist shareholder Carl Icahn, who says Dell's offer
undervalues the company, on Tuesday promised shareholders that
the company would buy back up to $16 billion of stock if they
joined his campaign to stop the computer maker from going
private.
Dell could fund a tender offer for its own shares with debt
financing, Icahn said.
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake want
shareholders to accept a $24.4 billion bid, aimed at taking the
company private while it transform itself into a technology
consultant for large companies, along the lines of International
Business Machines Corp.