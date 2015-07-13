Who owns a stock? Complex answer saves Dell millions

| July 13
July 13 The computer maker Dell Inc won a legal
fight that may have saved its owners tens of millions of dollars
with a complex answer to a seemingly simple question of who is
the record holder of a stock.
A ruling on Monday by a Delaware Court of Chancery judge
removes several large investors from a consolidated lawsuit
stemming from the $24.9 billion buyout of Dell in 2013 by
founder Michael Dell and his private equity partner, Silver
Lake.
Hundreds of investors who opposed the deal, at $13.75 per
share, asked a Delaware judge in 2013 to determine the fair
price for the stock, a process known as appraisal. The Dell
buyout is among the largest appraisal cases ever, and Monday's
ruling only impacts a few of the scores of investors pursuing
appraisal.
To seek appraisal, shareholders cannot have voted in favor
of the proposed buyout, and they have to be a continuous holder
of record through the date of the deal.
On Monday, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster ruled in a 54-page
opinion that three funds and two retirement plans, which held a
combined 922,975 Dell shares, failed to meet the continuous
ownership requirement.
Laster agreed that the investors had not sold their Dell
stock after seeking appraisal. Rather, the funds lost their
appraisal rights due to a series of administrative moves by
specialized back-office firms that carry out share transfers.
The investors, affiliates of Northwestern Mutual Life
Insurance Co, Manulife Financial, T. Rowe Price, Milliken
Retirement Plan and Curtiss-Wright Corp Retirement Plan, held
Dell stock through custodial banks. The investors were
beneficial owners, but the legal owner was Cede & Co, a share
aggregator that owns the majority of publicly traded shares.
When the investors sought appraisal, Cede issued a paper
stock certificate and sent it to the custodial banks to hold.
The custodial bank placed the stock in the name of their own
nominee, and then notified Dell's agent to record the nominee on
the corporate ledger.
While that was enough for Laster to rule for Dell, he spent
a large portion of his opinion urging a different system that
would have recognized the funds rights to appraisal.
"Were it up to me, I would hold that the concept of a
'stockholder of record' includes the custodial banks and
brokers," he wrote.
Stuart Grant, the attorney for the funds, declined to
comment, as did a Dell spokesman.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Bernard Orr)