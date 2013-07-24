版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 22:42 BJT

Dell special board committee seeks at least $14 a share -source

NEW YORK, July 24 Dell Inc's special committee is seeking at least $14 per share from Michael Dell and Silver Lake in order to consider a potential change in voting rules, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The special committee might not endorse the proposed changes in voting rules even if the buyout group raised its takeover offer to $14 per share or more, the person added, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media. The buyout group raised its offer on Wednesday to $13.75 per share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐