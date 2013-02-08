版本:
Buyout consortium holding firm on Dell offer -sources

NEW YORK Feb 8 The buyout consortium led by the founder and chief executive of Dell Inc does not intend to raise its offer for the world's No. 3 PC maker following a letter to the company's board of directors by shareholder Southeastern Asset Management, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Michael Dell's consortium believes the offer price of $13.65 per share is a fare premium over where the company's shares traded following its latest published quarterly earnings after the market close on Nov. 15, the people said. Dell's shares ended trading on Nov. 16 at $8.86.

Dell and Silver Lake declined to comment.

Southeastern, Dell's largest independent shareholder, vowed on Friday to fight a $24.4 billion buyout of the Round Rock, Texas-based company, raising doubts about what would be the largest buyout since the start of the financial crisis.
