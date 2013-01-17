版本:
2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Silver Lake nears $15 bln financing for Dell buyout - report

Jan 16 Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters.

Silver Lake could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. ()

