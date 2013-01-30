Dell founder may control PC maker after buyout-Bloomberg

NEW YORK Jan 30 Dell Inc's founder and
chief executive may pay as much as $1 billion out of his
personal fortune to assume control of the world's No. 3 PC maker
in a leveraged buyout, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday
citing people familiar with the matter.
Michael Dell may contribute equity financing of $500 million
to $1 billion in addition to his approximately 16 percent stake
in Dell, worth about $3.6 billion, to push his ownership above
50 percent and have majority control, Bloomberg said.
Michael Dell's partners - private equity firm Silver Lake
and giant software company Microsoft Corp - would
contribute $1 billion to $2 billion each toward an equity check
of $8 billion to $9 billion, Bloomberg said.
Details of the equity financing were still being finalized
while making sure Dell has explored all possible alternative
options, including a sale to other buyers, Bloomberg said.
Representatives of Dell, Silver Lake and Microsoft did not
immediately respond to requests for a comment.
Dell has formed a special committee of its independent
directors and has hired Evercore Partners Inc to assess
whether the company is getting the best deal for shareholders
and not one that is just in the best interest of Michael Dell,
people familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.