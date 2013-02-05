BRIEF-Dell's PC rivals dismiss move as disruptive

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Dell Inc:
* Dell inc's PC rivals dismiss move as disruptive
* Hewlett-Packard co says Dell 'faces an extended
period of uncertainty
and transition that will not be good for its customers'
* Hewlett-Packard co says Dell's ability to invest in
products,
services will be 'extremely limited' with debt load
* Hewlett-Packard co says company plans to take full
advantage of
disruption
* Lenovo Group Ltd says focused on products,
customers rather than
'distracting financial maneuvers and major strategic shifts'
* Lenovo group Ltd says 'financial actions of some of
our traditional
competitors will not substantially change our outlook'