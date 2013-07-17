UPDATE 1-Uncertainty grows on the eve of Dell's buyout vote

July 17 Prospects of Dell Inc founder
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake taking the
world's No. 3 PC maker private grew more uncertain on Wednesday,
a day before a scheduled shareholder vote on their $24.4 billion
offer.
The stock fell 1.1 percent to $12.88, its lowest level since
July 5, as Dell's board considered delaying the vote amid
reports that a growing number of shareholders opposed Michael
Dell's $13.65 per share offer.
Dell may decide to delay the July 18 vote to gain time to
win support for the deal, a person familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday, asking not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
In an open letter to shareholders on Wednesday, billionaire
activist Carl Icahn, who has amassed an 8.7 percent stake in
Dell, said Dell's special board committee must allow a final
vote to be completed on July 18 as scheduled. He once again
urged shareholders to oppose the buyout.
Michael Dell and Silver Lake have so far resisted calls,
including from Dell's special committee, to raise their offer.
Two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday the
bidders would stick to their offer even if the vote was
postponed. The sources asked not to be identified because they
were not authorized to speak to the media.
The steady stream of reports on shareholder opposition to
the buyout continued on Wednesday. CNBC reported that Vanguard
Group Inc, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager that has a 3.7
percent stake in Dell, would vote against the buyout. A Vanguard
spokesman declined to comment.
Vanguard runs index funds that typically follow the lead of
shareholder advisory firms. Its decision to defy all the three
major advisory firms that have recommended the Dell buyout would
add to the uncertainty over the vote outcome.
Other key minority shareholders, including BlackRock Inc
, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Highfields Capital
Management, Pzena Investment Management and Yacktman Asset
Management, have already come out against the buyout or have
declined to comment on reports that they are against it.
Under so-called majority-of-the-minority voting provisions,
a majority of Dell shareholders, excluding Michael Dell's
roughly 16 percent stake in the company, have to vote for the
buyout in order for it go through.
This means shareholders, other than Michael Dell,
collectively owning almost 43 percent of the Round Rock,
Texas-based company need to vote for the buyout for it to go
through.
Accounting for the stakes of Icahn and his partner
Southeastern Asset Management Inc, more than 20 percent of
Dell's shareholder base, is known to be against the buyout. More
could be planning to vote against or abstain.
Dell's special board committee will likely decide by
Thursday morning whether to delay the vote, based on the number
of votes that have been cast to block the buyout. Dell's board
has set up the special committee to independently assess the
best option for shareholders, without influence from Michael
Dell, who is the company's chairman and chief executive officer.
Icahn has argued since March that Dell's founder is trying
to steal the company away from shareholders almost 30 years
after he founded it with just $1,000.
Icahn and Southeastern announced their latest alternative
offer for Dell last week. It calls for a buyback of up to 1.1
billion shares at $14 apiece and a Dell warrant offered for
every four shares held.
Each warrant would entitle the holder to buy one Dell share
for $20 each within the next seven years.
Icahn estimates the value of his latest offer at $15.50 to
$18 per share although Dell's special committee dispute this.
In order for his proposal to be put forward for
consideration by Dell shareholders, he must first succeed in
having Michael Dell's offer voted down and then win enough
shareholder support to replace the members of Dell's board with
his own nominees.