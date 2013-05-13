Dell committee asks Icahn for more information

Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
May 13 The special committee of Dell Inc's board of directors on Monday asked Carl Icahn for more details on the activist investor's proposed offer for the computer maker.
Last week Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc challenged Michael Dell's $24.4 billion bid to take Dell private with an offer of $21 billion in cash.
But in a letter to Icahn, the committee said it was not clear if he intended to make "an actual acquisition proposal that the Board could evaluate" or if he intended his offer as an alternative in the event the pending sale to Silver Lake and Michael Dell is not approved.
SEOUL, April 10 Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of coal for May shipping via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa, the source said, but declined to give price and seller details. Other details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 60,000 S.Africa min. 4,170 kcal/kg May 10-
