UPDATE 5-Icahn, Southeastern reveal board nominees as Dell seeks more info

By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, May 13 Dell Inc's special
committee asked Carl Icahn for details on his plan to make the
computer maker pay dividends and issue shares rather than sell
itself to its founder, as the activist investor unveiled
candidates for a new board.
Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc, his ally in a
battle with founder Michael Dell over the future of the world's
No. 3 PC maker, on Monday put forward 12 Dell board of director
candidates, including Icahn himself.
Last week, Icahn and Southeastern offered $12 in cash per
share or additional shares to existing investors as an
alternative to Michael Dell's $24.4 billion bid to take the
company private. And the billionaire investor warned that if his
leveraged recapitalization proposal was rejected, he would rally
shareholders to vote down the Dell founder's offer and put up
his own roster of candidates for the board.
Icahn's plan assumes that as much as 80 percent of the
company's shareholding will opt for a cash payout, translating
into a maximum outlay of $16.8 billion.
Michael Dell, major shareholders such as Southeastern and
Icahn are waging a battle over the future of the company, once a
tech-industry high flyer but now struggling to evolve as people
embrace smartphones and tablet computers.
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake want to
take the company private for $13.65 per share, but stockholders,
including Southeastern and T. Rowe Price Group Inc,
have complained that offer severely undervalues the company.
Instead, Icahn and Southeastern, two of Dell's biggest
investors, proposed to give stockholders $12 cash or shares for
every share they own, as well as allow them to keep their stock.
The alternate board proposed by the two groups includes
Bernard Lanigan Jr., chief executive of Southeast Asset
Advisors: Rahul Merchant, New York City's chief information
officer, and Jonathan Christodoro, managing director at Icahn
Capital. [ID:nWNBB0202W}
A spokesman for Merchant said he had received New York
City's approval for his nomination on condition that he recuse
himself from any dealings with Dell or any company affiliated
with Southeastern in order to avoid any conflict of interest.
Other nominees include Icahn Enterprises President Daniel
Ninivaggi, who previously sat on the board of Motorola Mobility
Holdings, and Harry Debes, a technology veteran who is currently
an operating partner with buyout firm Advent International Corp.
Shareholders last week welcomed the alternative proposal,
which they said sustained a discussion around Dell's future. But
investors might find the latest option on the table unpalatable
because of a lack of specifics, some analysts say.
"Most shareholders would prefer the certainty of $13.65 in
cash rather than risk the uncertainty and the ensuing stock
volatility," Jefferies & Co analyst Peter Misek wrote in a
Monday research note. "Our estimates point to possible minimal
upside ... to the $13.65 Silver Lake offer, which we do not
think would warrant the potential volatility."
Icahn is being advised by investment bank Jefferies Group.
In a letter to Icahn, the committee said it was not clear if
he intended to make "an actual acquisition proposal that the
board could evaluate," or if he intended his offer as an
alternative in the event the pending sale to Silver Lake and
Michael Dell is not approved.
Dell shares ended regular trading on Monday at $13.52, up
0.5 percent.
Icahn and Southeastern's challenge comes after Blackstone
Group LP ended its pursuit of Dell in April and pulled
out a month after it teamed up with Icahn to challenge the
take-private attempt.
Icahn argued in a letter sent to the board and made public
in a filing on Friday that Dell operates a large
enterprise-focused computing business in addition to its ailing
PC division, with strong ties Microsoft Corp and Intel
Corp.
Without specifying details, he also said cost savings could
be had from merging assembly plants across the world, while
there remained opportunities to spin off non-core businesses.
Apart from asking who would make up the company's senior
management team under Icahn, the committee said in its Monday
letter that it wanted to know his "strategy and operating plan."
The committee also asked for information on the terms of the
debt financing required for Icahn's proposal and "contingencies
available if cash on hand or stockholder rollovers are less than
anticipated," as well as financing commitment letters.
It said the proposal did not seem to take into account the
additional borrowing required if Icahn uses the company's cash
in the transaction and reduces future cash flow by selling
receivables. In addition, it asked for an analysis of whether
the receipt of additional shares would be taxable.
It also wanted to know more about the relationship between
Icahn and Southeastern.
Icahn was not available for comment.
Both Icahn and Southeastern said they would finance the
proposal from existing cash and about $5.2 billion in new debt.
Icahn and Southeastern together hold about 12 percent of
Dell stock. The billionaire investor previously proposed paying
$15 per share for 58 percent of Dell.