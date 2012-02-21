版本:
2012年 2月 22日

Dell revenue slightly above Wall Street view

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly higher than Wall Street expectations, partly due to strength in its enterprise business.

The world's No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter was up 2 percent at $16 billion , slightly higher than the average analyst estimate of $15.96 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

