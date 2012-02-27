Dell unveils new servers, says not a PC company

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Dell Inc
launched a new line of servers for enterprise customers,
boosting its corporate business unit and shifting its focus
further away from consumers, who are increasingly choosing such
devices as Apple Inc's iPad.
Chief Executive Michael Dell said his namesake company is no
longer a personal computer company and has transformed itself
into a business that sells services and products to
corporations, a lucrative market that he said is worth $3
trillion.
Corporations have grappled with ever-smaller IT budgets as
slow economic growth curtails spending. But many experts say
tech spending will swell over the long term as companies upgrade
systems, connect to the Internet cloud, or begin to make better
use of user data.
Dell's so-called enterprise business has doubled in the past
five to six years and now represents half of the company's
profit, he added.
"It's not really a PC company; it's an end-to-end IT
company," Michael Dell said at an event in San Francisco where
the company launched a new line of PowerEdge servers aimed at
businesses with remote computing needs.
The company's founder said the growth of Dell's enterprise
business validates its strategy of diversifying away from
personal computers as a new crop of devices such as the iPad
captivates buyers.
Michael Dell said he wants to focus on the enterprise and
public markets, rather than a drastically smaller $250 billion
consumer market.
"The consumer market is not particularly healthy and the
enterprise business is much more so," Dave Johnson, Dell's
strategy chief, told Reuters.
Dell's storage and networking revenue grew 10 percent last
year, while sales of its desktop PCs fell 4 percent.
The world's No. 3 personal computer maker fell short of Wall
Street's estimate for fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by weakness
in U.S. public spending and the lingering impact of the Thailand
flood on its product mix. It has also forecast weak sales for
the current quarter.
Sales at Hewlett Packard's, the No. 1 PC seller,
declined 15 percent in its fiscal first quarter.
Round Rock, Texas-based Dell has been waging an uphill
battle to diversify its revenue base from PCs to become a larger
player in the data center equipment market and IT services. It
faces stiff competition in those markets from the likes of
International Business Machines Corp and HP.
To help that effort, it has been acquiring companies,
including Force 10 Networks and Compellent Technologies, to
boost its enterprise-related products and services.