UPDATE 1-Dell board authorizes additional $5 bln share buyback

Sept 13 Dell Inc said its board authorized the repurchase of an additional $5 billion of its shares, a month after the world's No. 2 PC maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on uncertainty in government and corporate spending.

Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $14.73 in trading after the bell.

The company said the repurchase was in addition to the $2.16 billion it had remaining from prior authorizations at the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by)