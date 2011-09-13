UPDATE 1-Dell board authorizes additional $5 bln share buyback

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Dell Inc said its board authorized the repurchase of an additional $5 billion of its shares, a month after the world's No. 2 PC maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on uncertainty in government and corporate spending.
Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $14.73 in trading after the bell.
The company said the repurchase was in addition to the $2.16 billion it had remaining from prior authorizations at the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
