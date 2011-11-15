版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 05:07 BJT

Dell revenue slightly lower than Street view

Nov 15 Dell Inc DELL.O reported revenue that was slightly lower than Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower sales to consumers.

The world's No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal third quarter was essentially flat at $15.36 billion, but slightly lower than the average analyst estimate of $15.65 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Richard Chang)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐