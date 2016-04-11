Dell cyber security unit SecureWorks valued at $1.42 bln in IPO

April 11 Dell Inc's cyber security unit SecureWorks Corp said its initial public offering was expected to be priced $15.50-$17.50 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.42 billion.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said on Monday that its offering of 9 million Class A shares could raise as much as $157.5 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)