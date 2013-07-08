版本:
Proxy firm ISS recommends Michael Dell's offer for PC maker

July 8 Investment advisory firm ISS has recommended Dell Inc shareholders vote for founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4 billion offer for the PC maker, the company's special committee said.

Michael Dell, whose offer is backed by equity financing from buyout firm Silver Lake, have ruled out raising their $13.65 per share bid, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Billionaire Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management have offered a rival bid that would see shareholders tender 1.1 billion shares at $14 apiece.

Dell's shares were up 2.3 percent in premarket trading on Monday. They closed at $13.30 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
