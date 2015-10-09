版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 10日 星期六

Dell confidentially files for IPO of cybersecurity unit - WSJ

Oct 9 Dell Inc, the third-largest personal computer maker, has filed confidentially for an initial public offering of its cybersecurity unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dell filed papers for an IPO of Dell SecureWorks Inc over the summer and has been working with banks including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley on the potential deal, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

