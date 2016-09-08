Dell to cut 2,000-3,000 jobs as EMC deal closes - Bloomberg

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Dell Technologies, which completed the acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp on Wednesday, will cut 2,000-3,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported.
Most of the job cuts will be in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2c8Q5V4)
The layoffs will be mainly in supply chain, marketing and general and administrative divisions, the news agency said, adding that the combined company has 140,000 employees.
Dell, which was taken private by founder Michael Dell along with private equity firm Silver Lake Management in 2013, agreed to buy EMC for $67 billion in October last year, the largest ever deal in the technology sector.
Dell could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)