Dell to cut 2,000-3,000 jobs as EMC deal closes - Bloomberg

Sept 8 Dell Technologies, which completed the acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp on Wednesday, will cut 2,000-3,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported.

Most of the job cuts will be in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2c8Q5V4)

The layoffs will be mainly in supply chain, marketing and general and administrative divisions, the news agency said, adding that the combined company has 140,000 employees.

Dell, which was taken private by founder Michael Dell along with private equity firm Silver Lake Management in 2013, agreed to buy EMC for $67 billion in October last year, the largest ever deal in the technology sector.

