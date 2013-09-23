Dell upsizes buyout loan to US$7.1 billion -sources

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (IFR) - The loan backing the management
buyout of Dell Inc has been increased to US$7.1 billion, while
the size of the 1st lien high-yield bond has been reduced by
US$500 million to US$1.5 billion, market sources said on Monday.
The bond will price later today at 5.625%, in the middle of
the price talk announced on Friday at 5.5%-5.75%.
US$150 million of additional cash generated since the
quarter end will be used in the transaction, the sources said.
Credit Suisse, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC
and UBS are leading the deal.