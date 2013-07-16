Dell buyout vote delay would not lead to higher offer-sources

July 16 Dell Inc Chief Executive
Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake would
decline to raise their $24.4 billion bid for the world's No. 3
PC maker even if a vote on their offer is delayed, two people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Dell may decide to delay a shareholder vote scheduled for
Thursday, July 18, on the offer as the company's special board
committee now sees the outcome as too close to call, a person
familiar with the matter said earlier on Tuesday.
With a nearly 16 percent stake in Dell and ties going back
three decades to the creation of the company out of his college
dorm room, Michael Dell is seen as having much more at stake in
the deal going through than Silver Lake, a financial investor
that often walks away from deals it deems to make no sense.
But the two people with knowledge of Michael Dell's and
Silver Lake's plans said on Tuesday that any decision to
increase the offer would be taken jointly and that both parties
have decided there will not be any bump in their $13.65 per
share offer.
The people asked not to be identified because their
deliberations are private. Spokespeople for Dell and its special
board committee did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Silver Lake declined to comment.