UPDATE 2-Dell urges shareholders to approve CEO's buyout offer

May 31 Dell Inc called on shareholders
on Friday to approve a $24.4 billion buyout offer by founder and
CEO Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake, saying the
bid was superior to other strategic options.
Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset
Management launched a counter offer for Dell earlier this month
that would allow shareholders to keep their shares.
Dell shareholders are scheduled to vote on the Michael
Dell/Silver Lake offer at a special meeting on July 18.
Dell's board said in a letter to shareholders that it had
looked into the possibility of continuing with or modifying the
PC maker's business plan, changing its dividend policy, selling
to a strategic buyer, and selling or spinning off parts of the
business. It did not mention the Icahn offer.
"A sale to the Michael Dell/Silver Lake group ... is the
best alternative available - in a challenging business
environment it offers certainty and a very material premium over
pre-announcement trading prices," Dell said.
Southeastern Asset Management on Friday urged Dell
shareholders not to take any action until they had received its
proxy statement. It said it would make the statement available
in the near future.
"We, along with Icahn Enterprises LP, believe that
substantially greater value can be realized for Dell
stockholders than what is reflected in the management buyout
proposal," Southeastern said in a letter.
Dell shares were up 1.1 percent at $13.42 in afternoon
trading in New York, below the Michael Dell/Silver Lake offer
price of $13.65.
Icahn has warned that if his leveraged recapitalization
proposal is rejected, he will rally shareholders to vote down
Michael Dell's offer.
Icahn made several requests for information from Dell,
including a request for data room access for a potential lender.
The company declined, saying it would not provide more
information unless the board determined that Icahn's proposal
was superior.