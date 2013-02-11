Dell says considered options before deciding to go private

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Feb 11 Dell Inc had considered many strategic options before opting to go private, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The struggling PC maker struck a deal last week with its chief executive officer, Michael Dell, private equity firm Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp to go private in a $24.4 billion deal.
Dell's largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management Inc, and three other investors have objected to the deal, saying the company is worth a lot more than the agreed upon $13.65 per share offer, Reuters reported on Friday.
The company said on Monday it had retained a management consultant to help assess its "strategic position" and concluded that the proposed all-cash deal was in the best interests of stockholders. (link.reuters.com/buj85t)
Dell said the statement was in response to "certain inquiries" but did not elaborate on the nature of the queries.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.