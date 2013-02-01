Michael Dell negotiating buyout at $13-$14 per share-sources

NEW YORK Feb 1 Michael Dell, the chief
executive and founder of the world's No. 3 PC maker, is
negotiating taking Dell Inc private together with his
partners at $13 to $14 per share, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
A deal could come as early as Monday, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday, cautioning that talks
were ongoing and that the timetable could slip.
Michael Dell is expected to take majority ownership of the
Round Rock, Texas-based company, while private equity firm
Silver Lake and giant software company Microsoft Corp
would become minority investors, the people said.
Dell did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
while Silver Lake and Microsoft declined to comment.
The deal would mark the largest leveraged buyout since the
global financial crisis. Going private would allow Dell, which
has been trying to become a one-stop shop for corporate
technology needs as the PC market shrinks, to carry out a
challenging makeover away from public scrutiny.