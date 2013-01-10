版本:
2013年 1月 11日 星期五

Dell to replace customer segment reporting structure

Jan 10 Dell Inc, the No. 3 personal computer maker, said it will have a new reporting structure beginning its fiscal year Feb. 2.

The company said end user computing, enterprise solutions group, Dell services and Dell software group will replace its present customer segment reporting structure. ()

Dell shares fell about 1 percent to $10.94 in after-market trade, after closing at $11.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

