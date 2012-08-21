Dell revenue disappoints, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Dell Inc warned of a "challenging" second half for computer sales and posted quarterly revenue below Wall Street forecasts, sending its shares down almost 5 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. PC maker recorded fiscal second-quarter revenue of $14.5 billion, lagging the $14.64 billion analysts had expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its shares slid to $11.78 in after-hours trade, after closing at $12.34 on the Nasdaq.