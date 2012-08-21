UPDATE 4-Dell's outlook disappoints as PC market falters

* Third quarter revenue forecast trails Wall Street
* Distributors to delay PC purchases before latest Windows
release-CFO
* Shares fall more than 4 percent
By Jim Finkle
Aug 21 Dell Inc warned of a challenging
second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook as
customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of
Microsoft's Windows 8 software, sending its shares down more
than 4 percent.
Dell - once the world's top PC maker and a pioneer in
computer supply chain management - is struggling to defend its
market share against Asian rivals like Acer Inc and
Lenovo, and the fast-growing adoption of tablets like
Apple Inc's iPad.
Founded by Chief Executive Michael Dell, it is in the midst
of a turnaround, juggling acquisitions to bolster growth with
the need to fatten margins by trimming expenses even as global
tech spending appears to be slipping. In May, it warned that
global tech spending is weakening faster than anticipated.
The No. 2 U.S. PC maker on Tuesday forecast revenue would
slide 2 percent to 5 percent in the fiscal third quarter from
the second, to $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion. That lagged Wall
Street's target of $14.85 billion.
It is predicting earnings per share of "at least" $1.70 for
fiscal 2013, compared with a previous forecast for more than
$2.13.
"People had already expected them to take down numbers, but
I think the level to which they are taking down numbers is
pretty severe compared to expectations," said Cross Research
analyst Shannon Cross.
Dell Chief Financial Officer Brian Gladden said in an
interview the company tempered its outlook for the third quarter
partly because it expects distributors to hold off on buying new
computers before the late-October release of the latest version
of Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system.
"The revenue deterioration we saw in the quarter was clearly
above anything we expected," he told analysts on a call.
To shore up margins and generate revenue growth, Dell is
trying to expand further into enterprise computing, where it
then goes up against larger rival Hewlett Packard.
On Tuesday, it announced that it had hired ex-HP networking
chief Marius Haas to head up its enterprise solutions division
and help hasten its push into global services, confirming an
earlier Reuters report.
Enterprise solutions revenue rose 6 percent to $4.9 billion
or more than a third of overall sales, while server and
networking revenue climbed 14 percent. In contrast, consumer
revenue plummeted 22 percent to $2.6 billion, underscoring the
plight of the broader PC market.
Haas, who joined private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
after departing HP, replaces Brad Anderson.
WINDOWS: SAVIOR?
The imminent version of Windows is designed with touchscreen
devices and Internet-based computing in mind. Analysts say it
may give PC makers like Dell, HP and Lenovo a chance to win back
market share lost to the iPad.
In June, Microsoft took the wraps off the "Surface" tablet
computer, which some analysts see as an attempt to demonstrate
the effectiveness of Windows as a mobile platform.
But CEO Dell told analysts it could take a while for sales
of the device to ramp up, saying that he has heard estimates
from Microsoft that the new devices are likely to account for
just 1 to 2 percent of total PC units shipped through the middle
of next year.
"The jury is out as to whether they will be able to improve
their growth rates until they get some Windows 8 tablets out,"
Cross said.
Dell reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $14.5
billion, below the $14.64 billion analysts had expected on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted net income of $732 million or 42 cents a share in
the fiscal second quarter, compared with $890 million or 48
cents a year earlier. Excluding certain items, it earned 50
cents a share, beating an average forecast for 45 cents.
As part of a restructuring, Dell intends to slash more than
$2 billion in costs over the next three years, primarily from
the supply chain and sales group, as it sharpens its focus on
the technology needs of corporations.
Shares of the company, which plans to pay its first dividend
to shareholders this year, remain down 15 percent in 2012,
suppressed by disappointing quarterly earnings and fears that
mobile devices are eroding PC spending.
The company's stock fell to $11.78 in after-hours trade.
They had closed at $12.34 on the Nasdaq. HP stock was down more
than 1.5 percent at $19.70 in extended trade after closing at
$19.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.