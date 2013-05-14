版本:
Dell's Q1 earnings to come in below expectations -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Dell Inc will report on Thursday fiscal first-quarter earnings below expectations, the Wall Street Journal cited a person briefed on the company's results as saying.

The world's No. 3 PC maker planned to report earnings excluding "some expenses" of 20 cents a share, lagging an average estimate for 35 cents, the Journal cited the unidentified person as saying.
