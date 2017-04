SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 Dell Inc, the PC maker embroiled in a takeover battle between its founding CEO and activist investor Carl Icahn, on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue despite shrinking PC sales.

The world's No. 3 PC maker reported sales of $14.5 billion in the fiscal second quarter, flat from a year earlier but surpassing the $14.2 billion analysts on average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.