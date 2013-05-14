CORRECTED-Dell to report earnings 5 days early, on May 16

(Corrrects timing in headline and 1st paragraph to 'five days' from 'a week'; corrects date in 6th paragraph to May 21 from May 23)

SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Dell Inc, mired in a battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and co-founder Michael Dell over its future, said it will report quarterly results on Thursday, May 16, five days ahead of schedule.

Dell, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for the change in plans. But CNBC's David Faber said the computer maker decided to get its results out sooner because it missed Wall Street estimates and it wanted to inform the market as quickly as possible.

A Dell spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking details.

Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, two of Dell's largest shareholders, are trying to stop Michael Dell from buying out the company for $24.4 billion, a value they argue undervalues the world's No. 3 PC maker.

Dell is expected to report net income of $607.10 million on revenue of $13.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter ended April, according to the average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company was previously scheduled to report its quarterly results on May 21. (Editing by John Wallace)