CORRECTED-Dell to report earnings 5 days early, on May 16

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
(Corrrects timing in headline and 1st paragraph to 'five days' from 'a week'; corrects date in 6th paragraph to May 21 from May 23)
SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Dell Inc, mired in a battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and co-founder Michael Dell over its future, said it will report quarterly results on Thursday, May 16, five days ahead of schedule.
Dell, in a statement on Tuesday, did not give a reason for the change in plans. But CNBC's David Faber said the computer maker decided to get its results out sooner because it missed Wall Street estimates and it wanted to inform the market as quickly as possible.
A Dell spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking details.
Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management, two of Dell's largest shareholders, are trying to stop Michael Dell from buying out the company for $24.4 billion, a value they argue undervalues the world's No. 3 PC maker.
Dell is expected to report net income of $607.10 million on revenue of $13.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter ended April, according to the average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company was previously scheduled to report its quarterly results on May 21. (Editing by John Wallace)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.