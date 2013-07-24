Silver Lake would not back Dell offer at $14 per share-source

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, July 24 Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is backing Michael's Dell's sweetened $24.6 billion bid for Dell Inc, does not support an increase of the buyout consortium's offer to $14 per share, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Dell's special board committee is seeking at least $14 per share from the buyout group in order to consider a potential change in the shareholder voting terms which Michael Dell and Silver Lake have asked for, another person familiar with the matter said earlier.
Silver Lake, however, is unwilling to back a $14 per share offer to get such a concession from the special committee, the first source said.
Silver Lake declined to comment.
Silver Lake and Michael Dell sent a letter to the special committee on Tuesday in which their described their latest $13.75 per share offer, raised by just 10 cents per share, as their best and final proposal.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.