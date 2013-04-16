DEALTALK-In Dell deal, curbing one skewed incentive creates another

* Michael Dell tries to reduce his conflicts of interest
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, April 16 Dell Inc's board is
bending over backward to prevent any appearance of conflicts of
interest as founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell tries to
lead a buyout of the world's No. 3 PC maker.
But its attempts to do right by Dell shareholders means that
if the proposal fails, there will be a substantial reward for
Michael Dell's partner in the $24.4 billion buyout bid, private
equity firm Silver Lake, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
Under the terms of the agreement between the Michael
Dell-Silver Lake group and Dell Inc, the group will receive a
$180 million break-up fee if a rival comes up with a higher
accepted bid, and both Blackstone Group LP and
billionaire investor Carl Icahn are working to finalize rival
bids.
Given that Michael Dell, who owns 15.7 percent of Dell
Inc, is putting up three-quarters of the group's equity capital
for the bid, he would usually be expected to get the same
proportion of any breakup fee. But the source, who is familiar
with the agreement between Michael Dell and Silver Lake, said
that Michael Dell, who is also Dell chairman, has agreed he
would not take his cut of any break-up fee.
This means that should a rival outbid Silver Lake, the
entire $180 million breakup fee would go to the private equity
firm, rather than the $45 million its equity contribution would
suggest. That breakup fee would be split roughly evenly between
its managers and investors, also known as limited partners, the
source said. And Dell would separately also reimburse Silver
Lake up to $25 million more for deal-related costs.
A Dell spokesman declined to comment on behalf of the
company or Michael Dell for the purpose of this article, as did
representatives of Silver Lake, Blackstone and Icahn. Michael
Dell himself could not be reached for comment.
If a superior offer for Dell materializes Silver Lake will
have a decision to make: Raise its offer - with or without an
additional contribution from Michael Dell - or walk away. The
decision would become more complicated if Michael Dell had also
become part of a rival offer.
Silver Lake has already raised its contribution to the bid a
number of times during the course of the negotiations, according
to a regulatory filing.
Private equity experts say that they do not believe that
Silver Lake would turn down a deal for a break-up fee.
But if a private equity firm's managers receive a large part
of any such fee it could raise questions about whether their
interests were properly aligned with their investors, said
Steven Kaplan, a University of Chicago finance professor whose
research focuses on private equity. Keeping only 20 percent of a
break-up fee is more common among fund managers than keeping
half of it, Kaplan said.
The International Limited Partners Association, which
represents private equity investors, has suggested as much in
its guidelines.
"There is an interesting dilemma here," said David Fann,
chief executive of TorreyCove Capital Partners LLC, a private
equity advisory firm. But he added, "People don't go into a deal
for the break-up fee. People usually think there is a legitimate
investment underwriting case for them to make more than two
times their money."
Of course, if the Michael Dell-Silver Lake team succeeds in
its bid and manages to turn around the fortunes of the
technology company, which has expanded from PCs into a broader
range of technology products and services, then the payoff could
be much greater for Silver Lake, its managers and investors.
If Silver Lake eventually manages to get 100 percent return
on the up to $1.4 billion in equity it is planning on putting
into the proposed buyout, its investors would see 80 percent of
that, or $1.12 billion, and its managers 20 percent, or $280
million, based on a simple calculation of how profits are
typically distributed in the private equity business.
Silver Lake's three founders and four top executives
usually get the biggest cut of any fees and investment gains
that go to the firm's managers. They do, though, also have some
of their own money invested in their funds, so they would also
benefit from the gains received by investors.
To be sure, there are no guarantees that Silver Lake would
succeed in reversing Dell's decline. It has faced falling demand
for personal computers as the popularity of tablets and smart
phone rises.