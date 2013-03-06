版本:
2013年 3月 6日

Dell's special committee recommends sale

March 6 A special committee of Dell Inc's board of directors said on Wednesday after a months-long evaluation that the best alternative for shareholders would be a sale of the PC maker.

The group, which had been analyzing Dell's situation for more than five months, said that it had "negotiated aggressively" to ensure shareholders got the best possible value in agreeing to founder Michael Dell's $13.65 per share offer to take the company private.

