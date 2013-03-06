UPDATE 4-Icahn builds Dell stake, complicating buyout -CNBC

* Special committee recommendation over objections of top
shareholder
* Founder Michael Dell offering $13.65/share
* Blackstone participating in Dell's go-shop - source
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, March 6 Activist
investor Carl Icahn has built a stake of around 100 million
shares in Dell Inc and wants the personal computer
maker to conduct a leveraged recapitalization, complicating
founder Michael Dell's effort to take the company private, CNBC
reported.
Icahn, who is known for shaking up management, has
accumulated a stake in Dell representing 6 percent of the
company, CNBC cited sources familiar with the investment as
saying on Wednesday.
That would make the billionaire investor, known for
challenging corporations on their strategy, the next largest
shareholder after Southeastern Asset Management, based on
previously available data.
The network reported that Icahn wanted Dell to take on debt
of as much as $9 billion and pay out a special dividend to
shareholders, and will likely oppose the deal.
Shares of Dell closed almost 1.8 percent higher at $14.32.
Icahn did not respond to requests for comment.
Icahn's arrival on the scene typically puts companies - and
their boards - on guard, because the outspoken activist investor
has a reputation for aggressively demanding changes by building
up stakes in target corporations.
Michael Dell has struck a deal to take private the No. 3
personal computer maker he created in a college dorm room in
1984 and is partnering with private equity house Silver Lake and
Microsoft Corp. But the $24.4 billion deal is being
opposed by some of Dell's major shareholders, including
Southeastern Asset Management, which said the deal substantially
undervalued the company.
Southeastern has considered whether to team up with another
firm to attempt a counter bid to Michael Dell's deal, The Wall
Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Southeastern has demanded on Tuesday that Dell open its
books, signaling it could become more active in opposing the
offer.
Private equity group Blackstone Group is looking at
Dell's books as part of the go-shop period, though the group's
interest is priliminary at this point, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Blackstone declined to comment.
A special committee of Dell's board of directors said
earlier on Wednesday the pending sale of the PC maker was the
best alternative for shareholders, despite opposition from its
largest outside shareholder.
The committee, which had been analyzing Dell's situation for
more than five months, said it had also looked at alternatives
such as leveraged recapitalization, changing the dividend
policy, selling parts of the business and working with the
company's current business plan.
ACTIVE INVESTMENT
Ichan, a billionaire investor who made his name in the 1980s
with the hostile takeover of TWA, is known for his colorful
speech - as during his now-infamous, expletive-ridden on-air
spat with fellow Wall Street player Bill Ackman over the future
of Herbalife. He is also famous for waging fierce
battles with company management over what he perceives as the
right corporate strategy.
Some of his recent battles include an effort to take over
truck and military vehicle OshKosh Corp that he
ultimately abandoned, and campaigning for a higher dividend
payout from oil services firm Transocean.
Beyond tender offers and buying up shares on the public
markets, the investor has also resorted to lawsuits, as in a
long-running battle with Hollywood studio Lions Gate.
More recently, Icahn chalked up a massive gain after buying
a near 10-percent stake in Netflix Inc in September,
when he stated flatly that there were interested buyers for the
movie-streaming service waiting in the wings - which have not
emerged.
Icahn's stake in Dell is likely to make it difficult for
Michael Dell to buy out the company, especially if he opposes
the move.
Dell's special committee is currently in the midst of
soliciting potential alternative proposals to Michael Dell's
deal. Investment bank Evercore is conducting that process, which
ends March 22.
Michael Dell's goal is to facilitate Dell's difficult
transition from a commodity maker of computers into a provider
of services to enterprises as a private company, away from Wall
Street's scrutiny.
But since the deal was announced, a number of investors have
said the price was too low.
Shareholders representing almost 14 percent of Dell shares,
led by Southeastern with a stake of more than 8 percent,
including options, have said they will vote against the proposed
buyout. The third largest shareholder, T. Rowe Price, has also
spoken out against the deal.