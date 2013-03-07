Dell says Icahn opposes go-private deal

March 7 Dell Inc said shareholder Carl Icahn has urged the company to pursue a leveraged recapitalization and pay a $9 per share dividend instead of going private.

Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell has struck a deal to take the No. 3 personal computer maker private in a $24.4 billion deal that is being opposed by some of the company's major shareholders.

Dell said it would welcome Icahn to join a "go-shop" process announced on Wednesday.

Icahn, known for shaking up management in the companies in which he invests, has accumulated about 6 percent of Dell's shares, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing sources.