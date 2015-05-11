T Rowe's challenge to Dell deal may fuel critics of 'appraisal'

| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del May 11 An increasingly popular
tactic used by hedge funds and others to extract more money from
buyouts could face a major courtroom test as soon as Monday,
when a big investor in Dell Inc may argue that it should be paid
a higher price for the 2013 acquisition of the PC maker.
The strategy, known as "appraisal," usually involves an
investor who opposes a buyout price asking a judge to determine
the fair value for the stock. The tactic is also known as
"dissenter's rights" and is meant to protect investors from
underpriced buyouts, but some Wall Street dealmakers say hedge
funds use it as a hold-up strategy to squeeze extra money from
mergers.
The question in the Delaware litigation is whether an
investor can come back to seek an appraisal once it emerges that
the investor voted for, not against, the deal. The investor, T
Rowe Price, is seeking an higher price for its Dell stock than
the $13.75 per share offered in the $26 billion buyout led by
Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners.
Some holdout Dell investors have said fair value of Dell's
stock was up to $25 per share. That could mean hundreds of
millions of dollars are on the line for T Rowe Price and Michael
Dell.
T Rowe Price's case began in February 2014 when the company
asked Delaware judge Travis Laster to appraise its roughly 27
million Dell shares, according to court records. It said it had
notified Dell and had not voted its stock for the deal,
satisfying the legal requirements for appraisal.
However, in an apparent about-face, the money manager
reported to securities regulators in August that it voted for
the deal across its funds. That vote came to light earlier this
month, based on a review of filings by USA Today.
Asked if it had voted for the Dell deal, T Rowe Price did
not directly respond.
"We are aware of a discrepancy in the communication of our
voting instruction on the Dell buyout," the company said in a
statement.
One Delaware law specialist said, if regulatory filings are
correct, T Rowe Price's gamble on appraisal may be over.
"I think there is a pretty serious question of their
continued ability to pursue appraisal rights," said Larry
Hamermesh, a professor at the Widener University School of Law
in Wilmington, Delaware.
T Rowe Price is one of scores of Dell holders to seek
appraisal claims, covering more than 38 million shares in total,
according to court records.
Laster is expected to hear arguments Monday on whether many
of these claims should be tossed.
T Rowe Price's appraisal claims were not originally among
those challenged by Dell. But a letter Dell sent to Laster on
Friday regarding "recent factual developments" in connection
with T Rowe Price's appraisals claims suggests that might no
longer be the case. The letter was filed under seal.
One corporate law professor said T Rowe Price will be able
to continue seeking appraisal even if it voted for the deal.
This is because the law governing appraisal looks not to the
vote of the beneficial holder of the stock, which is T Rowe
Price, but to the record-holder of the stock. For the vast
majority of investors, including T Rowe Price, the record holder
was Cede & Co, which aggregates stock certificates.
Delaware judges have found that so long as an investor's
appraisal claim is covered by an outstanding number of Cede-held
shares that abstained or voted no on deal, the appraisal case
can proceed.
Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School,
acknowledged T Rowe Price's situation looks bad from a public
relations standpoint. "But when you look at the law, I don't
think it will matter," he said.
That law has fueled Wall Street criticism of appraisal,
which has been used by a growing number of hedge funds to wring
a bit more money from a merger.
The funds often seek appraisal using stock they bought after
the record date for determining who casts a ballot on the deal.
As companies see it, the hedge funds are pursuing dissenter's
rights without voting on the deal.
Quinn said that T Rowe Price is distinct from the hedge
funds, even if it is using the law in the same way.
Hedge funds buy their stock at the last minute and often
seek a quick settlement.
T Rowe Price was a long-term holder of Dell stock and a
vocal critic of the price of the Dell deal. Its large appraisal
claim is the kind of action that Delaware judges have said can
act as a necessary deterrent against underpriced deals.
Dell and T Rowe Price's attorney, Stuart Grant of Grant &
Eisenhofer, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
