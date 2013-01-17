Temasek not joining Silver Lake in potential Dell buyout -source

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
"It's not happening," the source told Reuters on Thursday, responding to media reports that Temasek is one of the potential investment partners Silver Lake has tapped to join.
A Temasek spokesman declined to comment on market speculation.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.