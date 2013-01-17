版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 21:51 BJT

Temasek not joining Silver Lake in potential Dell buyout -source

Jan 17 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is not interested in investing in Dell Inc as part of a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"It's not happening," the source told Reuters on Thursday, responding to media reports that Temasek is one of the potential investment partners Silver Lake has tapped to join.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment on market speculation.

